Meghana Raj Thanks Fans And Friends As She Hits 1 Million Followers On Instagram

Indian actress Meghana Raj recently crossed 1 million followers on her Instagram account and fans are excited. Meghana Raj is an Indian film actress who predominantly works in Malayalam and Kannada films, occasionally dabbling in Telugu and Tamil films as well. She made her acting debut with the Telugu film Bendu Apparao R.M.P. Meghana made her Kannada acting debut with the film Punda for which she received a Suvarna Film Award for Best Debut Actress in Kannada.

Meghana Raj recently overcame a milestone in her social media life by crossing 1 million followers on her Instagram handle. Many of Meghana's fan pages posted stories on their handles praising and congratulating the actress to which she responded by reposting several of the stories thanking them. You can take a look at some of the stories on Meghana Raj's Instagram below.

Meghana Raj's photos

Meghana Raj's photos have gained quite a bit of popularity on social media which is evident by the actress crossing a million followers. Meghana often shares pictures of herself and her family on Instagram much to the delight of her now 1 million fan base. Meghana Raj's family, which includes her newborn baby boy, has also made an appearance on the actress' account. Take a look at one the photos from Meghana Raj's Instagram which she shared with her son.

Meghana Raj's family

Indian actress Meghana Raj, after a 10-year relationship with fellow Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, got engaged to him in 2017. The couple tied the knot in May 2018. However, the actress suffered a tragic loss when her husband and fellow actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away in June 2020 due to a cardiac arrest. Meghana Raj was pregnant at the time of the actor's passing and gave birth to a beautiful baby boy in October 2020.

Since the actor's passing, Meghana has often shared pictures and photos of the two of them together. The actress even shared photos from her baby shower in which the family had arranged for a cardboard cut out of Chiranjeevi Sarja to be erected at the ceremony as a form of sentiment and love. Take a look at one of the photos from her baby shower below.

Meghana Raj's latest

Indian actress Meghana Raj hasn't worked in films ever since her pregnancy last year. However, the actress is set to make a comeback in the Kannada film industry with two movies. The actress will appear in the film Selfie Mummy Google Daddy which is already in the post production phase and also in the film Buddhivanta 2 which is still in its filming phase. Both movies are set for release in 2021, however, not much else is known about the films.

