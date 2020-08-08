Miheeka Bajaj's Family Tree: Everything To Know About Rana Daggubati's Fiance's Family

Just a few days ago, actor Rana Daggubatti announced that he is set to tie the knot with Miheeka Bajaj on August 8. The duo celebrated their pre-wedding rituals on August 7 with their close friends and family in attendance. Many celebrities like Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, and others were spotted at the pre-wedding ceremonial venue. While Rana Daggubati comes from a filmy family, Miheeka comes from a business family. Take a look at Miheeka's family tree.

Miheeka Bajaj's Family tree

Miheeka Bajaj was born to Suresh and Bunty Bajaj in Hyderabad. The family is associated with a couture jewellery brand called Krsala jewels. She completed her schooling in Hyderabad and her family is settled there. Miheeka also has a brother, Samarth Bajaj, who is married to designer Kunal Rawal's sister, Sasha Rawal Bajaj. Miheeka Bajaj is also friends with Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor and also attended Sonam's wedding. Bajaj's mother Bunty Bajaj is friends with Sonam's mother, Sunita Kapoor.

Miheeka is a Chelsea University graduate and started her own events management company in 2017. Her company called Dew Drops Design Studio's first client was the Young Presidents' Organization (US). She has to constantly travel from Hyderabad to Mumbai because of her business. She arranged some eminent weddings and parties in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

How do Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj know each other?

Miheeka Bajaj was a classmate of one of Rana's cousins, Ashritha, who is his paternal uncle Venkatesh Daggubati's daughter. Rana and Miheeka have known each other for several years. They have been dating for a while now but managed to keep their relationship private and away from the media glare.

Talking about Miheeka Bajaj in an Instagram live session with actor Lakshmi Manchu, Rana Daggubati said that he felt like Miheeka was the right person for him. He added that it is a person and their attitude that make you want to go ahead with the marriage. The actor further said that he found love and that is about it. Spilling the beans about his proposal, he said that he thought about it for a whole day before proposing to her.

The duo announced their engagement back in May and revealed a few days ago that they are set to tie the knot on August 8. Their ceremony is set to be a private affair in Hyderabad with only the couple's family and close friends being present at the wedding.

