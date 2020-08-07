Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj Shake A Leg As They Celebrate At Their Haldi Ceremony

South Indian actor Rana Daggubati and fiancé Miheeka Bajaj's pre-wedding festivities have begun with the Haldi ceremony that was held yesterday, i.e August 6, 2020, in Hyderabad. And now pictures from the Haldi ceremony have taken the internet by storm. Several fan pages and paparazzi have been sharing innumerable pics and videos of the duo and recently, a video of Rana and Miheeka have been making rounds on the internet which is too cute to miss.

In the video that has been doing the rounds on the internet, Rana and Miheeka can be seen relaxing on a bench and enjoying the beats during their Haldi ceremony. Miheeka donned a dandelion yellow coloured lehenga with green patchwork on her blouse for the ceremony. Rana, on the other hand, sported a white shirt and white lungi with a yellow border. One can also notice the well-decorated venue in the background that consists of yellow and white flowers making it the theme of the Haldi ceremony. Take a look at the video below.

Several fans have gone all out to comment on all things nice after seeing the post. Fans have also been reposting the pictures and videos on their gram. One of the users wrote, “They look so adorable together”. While the other one wrote, “love this way too much”. The post has also been receiving several likes from netizens. Take a look at a few comments below.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding ceremony

The duo is all set to tie the knot on August 8, 2020. Their wedding will reportedly be a low-key affair with only 30 people in attendance. Only Rana and Miheeka family members are being invited to the wedding.

The couple is also said to be having a special theme for the wedding. And the wedding will be completely bio-secure, too. Miheeka Bajaj 's house was adorned with roses, and the lane leading up to her house. Their wedding will take place according to Marwari and Telugu customs.

About Rana and Miheeka

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj have been seeing each other for a long time. However, the duo has managed to keep their relationship under wraps throughout the whole. For the unknown, Miheeka Bajaj is the director of the event management firm, Dew Drop Development Company.

