Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj's Haldi Ceremony: Samantha Akkineni Sparkles In Yellow

Just days after confirming their wedding date, actor Rana Daggubati shared pictures from his Haldi ceremony. Rana and Miheeka Bajaj are set to tie the knot on August 8, 2020. Many celebrities were snapped at the actor's Haldi including Samantha Akkineni and husband Naga Chaitanya. Samantha looked stunning in her yellow outfit and shell jewellery. Take a look at her outfit.

Samantha Akkineni slays in yellow at Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj's Haldi

Samantha Akkineni took to social media to share a series of pictures of her outfit for Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's Haldi ceremony. She was seen wearing a yellow co-cords set and topped it with a sequinned jacket. Her outfit looked stunning with floral embroidery and mirror work on the borders.

She wore a short Kurti and paired it up with yellow sharara pants. Samantha Akkineni styled her hair in a messy ponytail and completed her look with a pair of sparkly silver heels. As for her accessories, she avoided typical Haldi jewellery and paired the outfit with a shell-designed choker piece.

Earlier, actor Rana Daggubati took to his social media to share a picture from his Haldi ceremony with Miheeka. The duo looks absolutely adorable as they were clicked candidly in their ceremony. Miheeka went for a boho look dressed in a yellow lehenga and paired her outfit with sea-shell jewellery while Rana was dressed in a traditional white mundu and a white shirt for the ceremony. The ceremony decorations are also visible in the background of the picture.

The couple announced their engagement back in May and will tie the knot on August 8. Their wedding ceremony will be held in Hyderabad and is expected to be an intimate affair with their close friends and family in attendance. Samantha Akkineni also attended the couple's Roka ceremony earlier and is likely to make an appearance at the wedding as well.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj were together for a while before they made a decision to tie the knot. The duo always managed to keep their relationship a private affair and away from the glare of the media. Miheeka is a businesswoman and is the director of an events company called Dew Drop Development Company.

