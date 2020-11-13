Miheeka Bajaj Shares A Post Of Rana Daggubati; Ask Fans 'isn't My Husband The Cutest?'

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj often share fun, romantic posts on their social media. Miheeka Bajaj recently shared a post of her husband Rana Daggubati on her Instagram story in which she can be seen drooling over her husband’s cuteness. Let’s take a look at what Miheeka Bajaj shared on her Instagram handle.

Miheeka Bajaj shared a post of Rana Daggubati which he posted a while ago as he was heading over to an outdoor location after a long time. Miheeka Bajaj shared this post with her fans through her Instagram stories and asked her fans how her husband looked the cutest. Let’s take a look at some of Miheeka Bajaj and Rana Daggubati’s photos together on Instagram.

Miheeka Bajaj shared this adorable picture recently when they were on a vacation together. They both can be seen lying together on a beach as Miheeka can be seen wearing a stunning floral swimsuit. Rana Daggubati can be seen lying next to her wearing an orange coloured tank top with a hat and a pair of trendy sunglasses. All their fans took to Instagram and showered love on their cute picture together while many others wished them a great honeymoon . Some of the other fans also praised the fact how much the couple looked happy together.

Miheeka Bajaj also shared some glimpses of their wedding on her Instagram handle. In the first picture, Miheeka Bajaj and Rana Daggubati can be seen in their wedding attires. Rana can be seen wearing a stunning golden attire while Miheeka can be seen wearing a white and apricot coloured lehenga for the wedding. Miheeka accessorized her dazzling lehenga with a set of some unique and mesmerizing jewellery. She also shared a lovely picture of them from one of the wedding functions in which Rana can be seen in a simple white attire while she stunned everyone in her yellow dress. In the caption, she addressed Rana as her love, her life, her heart and her soul and thanked him for being everything that she’d ever dreamt of and so much more. She also stated how he made her a better person in life and said that she loves him.

