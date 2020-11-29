Miheeka Bajaj's Instagram Posts Will Prove She Is Complete Travel Buff

Miheeka Baja, the wife of the popular South star and Bollywood actor Rana Daggubati, is often known for creating a buzz on the internet repeatedly. Having millions of followers on social media, Miheeka Bajaj never fails to bring a smile on the faces of her fans. Scrolling through the actor’s social media, one can easily come to know that she is a complete “traveller” and loves to go around places. Here are some of the pictures that will prove that Miheeka Bajaj loves travelling.

Miheeka Bajaj's Instagram posts

Miheeka Bajaj is one of the very active celebrities on social media. She has often been spotted posting goofy pictures and videos of herself and has always proved herself to be a complete entertainment package. Another reason why fans love Miheeka Bajaj's photos is because of the lovely pictures and videos that the actor shares from the time she is travelling. Take a look at these pictures below that will prove to her fans that Miheeka Bajaj loves travelling.

Miheeka Bajaj is a very well-known social media personality. She is the daughter of jewellery designer Bunty and Suresh Bajaj. Miheeka Bajaj is the niece of producer and distributor Tolu Bajaj.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got married on August 8, 2020, in Hyderabad. All the wedding ceremonies of the couple were captured by the Reels and Frames who has blogged about all the three-day festivities. Their wedding ceremonies included Haldi, Mehendi and then the main wedding. Anand Rathi from Reels and Frames wrote about the “lockdown love” of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj that resulted in a wedding within four months. He also revealed that there were only 40 people present at the ceremony.

Anand Rathi's blog for Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj read as "The first time I got on a call with Rana and Miheeka, I had a hard time understanding how two people can meet, fall in love and get married (in under 4 months!) … all this while the world is still under lockdown!! Turns out, if you are as chill about life as these two are, amazing things can happen. Here is to a wedding with 40 people, shot by 4 people for 2 extraordinary people. PS: A lot of swab tests, blood test and regular hard work have happened to make these images”.

