'Anupamaa' Written Update Feb 3: Paritosh Wishes To Move To Mumbai, Leela-Kinjal Fume

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles is witnessing some high-end drama. While Kinjal is elated with her job, Paritosh returns home and tells the family that his mother-in-law has asked him to move to Mumbai to start up a new project. After this, Kinjal and Leela fume in anger as they think he should have taken the family's consent before deciding this. Vanraj tells Anupamaa that she's mentally unstable and the latter gives it back to him with pride. Here's Anupamaa written update for February 3 episode.

In the Anupamaa February 3 episode, Paritosh tells the entire family that he wishes to move ahead in his professional life and hence he has decided to move to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. As soon as Kinjal hears this, she breaks down. She tells him that he should have asked his wife about this. Paritosh tells her that even she did not think twice before taking up his father's position. Leela loses her cool and tells Anupamaa that her children are following her footsteps and that this house is breaking down, as one by one, everyone is deciding to leave it.

Kinjal and Paritosh go to their room and discuss their future. The former tells her husband that he's forgetting his personal life and then Paritosh tells her that she's very well concentrating on both, personal and professional, and hence it is creating a lot of problems for them. Vanraj, on the other hand, meets a lawyer and asks him to arrange his divorce papers. Kavya rejoices after Vanraj accepts the deal.

Vanraj walks into the Shah household and tells everyone that Anupamaa is mentally unstable on papers. However, she tells him to not accuse her of anything henceforth. She also threatens him about his whereabouts and tells him that she's no more the Anupamaa he knew 25 years ago. Vanraj also remarks that he's a totally a changed man now and that he cares about nobody. The duo locks horns and decides to protect their family. They also challenge each other about the same.

