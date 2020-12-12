Rashmika Mandanna To Star In A Music Video With Badshah; Filming Underway In Chandigarh

Rashmika Mandanna has been making headlines for her work in the South Indian industry as she has become one of the most sought after actors. Now, she is entering the music video scene with rapper Badshah, as per recent reports. Read along and know more about the actor’s upcoming venture.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna 'National Crush Of India'? Fans Overjoyed At Google Result Get A Reply

Rashmika Mandanna to do a music video with Badshah

South star Rashmika Mandanna has carved a niche for herself in the industry and has achieved a great amount of success within the early years of her career, compared to even those who have been in the industry longer. Mandanna has become one of the most sought after actors in recent times and is constantly adding projects to her kitty from Tamil, Telugu as well as Kannada cinemas. As per reports in Pinkvilla, the actor is now set to explore the music video world.

The 24-year old is collaborating with rapper Badshah for a music video, alongside Yuvan and Amit Uchana, which will be produced by Saga Music and YRF. The filming for the music video has already begun in Chandigarh, where she is currently with the rapper and their team. This is a new space that Rashmika is stepping into and fans will be quite excited to see her doing something that she hasn’t done before.

Also Read: Did You Know Vijay Deverakonda's Hit Film 'Geetha Govindam' Was Leaked Before Its Release?

On the work front

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the movie Bheeshma where she played the role of Cheema opposite Nitthiin. The romantic comedy was directed by Venky Kudumala and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi bankrolled it, while it made to theatres in February 2020. She was also seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru which hit theatres in January 2020 as Samskruthi opposite Mahesh Babu; the movie was directed by Anil Ravipudi and Dil Raju, Mahesh Babu and Anil Sunkara produced it under banners Sri Venkateswara Creations, G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment and AK Entertainments. Rashmika is set to make her Tamil debut in the movie Sultan in the year 2021.

Also Read: As Badshah Turns A Year Older Today, Here Is A Look At His Net Worth, Income And Songs

Also Read: Allu Arjun Starrer Pushpa's Director Sukumar Isolates Self As Crew Member Tests COVID +ve

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.