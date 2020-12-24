Rashmika Mandanna's chat with Sidharth on B'wood debut makes fans eager, say 'can't wait'

Numerous actors who shot to fame down South have gone on to try their hand in Bollywood. The latest to make this transition is Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam star Rashmika Mandanna, who will star opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu. While the newcomer is excited to set foot into Bollywood, her co-star too echoed similar feelings on working with her.

READ: Sidharth Malhotra Announces Next Film 'Mission Majnu', Shares First Look As RAW Agent

Rashmika Mandanna-Sidharth Malhotra pairing excites fans

The first look of Sidharth Malhotra, who plays an intelligence officer, and the introduction of the plot as ‘deadliest covert operation’ was the highlight of the announcement of the film. Moreover, Rashmika Mandanna making her Bollywood debut was another reason for fans to cheer. Sharing the poster, the 24-year-old wrote that she was ‘super glad and excited’ for her ‘new journey.’

READ: Rashmika Mandanna Set For Bollywood Debut With 'Mission Manju' Next To Sidharth Malhotra

Later, her soon-to-be co-star Sidharth also penned a welcome note for the Bollywood newcomer. The Student of the Year welcomed her on board the Mission Majnu team, and tweeted that he was excited to work with her.

Hey welcome, excited to have you onboard #MissionMajnu team, see you soon ✌️@iamRashmika https://t.co/Ri9LY445jn — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) December 23, 2020

As Rashmika echoed the same feelings, fans expressed their eagerness. Many of them shared that they could not wait to see the ‘young combo’ together.

Waiting for this young combo in onscreen — Rashmika Mandanna Karnataka Fc (@RoshiansWorld) December 23, 2020

Can't wait to see you both 💛💯 — Prathamesh (@its_Prathamesh) December 23, 2020

Rock it on 💥 All the best queen ❤ — Rashmika Mandanna fan (@kshamaa_) December 23, 2020

Mission Majnu

Mission Majnu seems to be a period drama revolving around a RAW operative, and has been also termed as the ‘most daring RAW mission inside Pakistan!’ by the makers.

The movie is being directed by Shantanu Bagchi. The action film is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Bhutala and Garima Mehta and written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arora and Sumit Batheja.

READ: Sidharth Malhotra's 'A Gentleman' Was Rumored To Be A Sequel To Hrithik's 'Bang Bang'?

READ: 'Challon Ke Nishaan' Song Out: Sidharth Malhotra And Diana Penty's Chemistry Wins Hearts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.