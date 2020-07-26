Mithila Palkar Aces The Headstand Challenge Perfectly; Check Out The Video Here

Mithila Palkar rose to prominence with her performance in the popular 'cup song' of Marathi version. She achieved massive popularity with her performance in the Netflix show, Little Things. Recently, she has been garnering attention with her fitness video, where she can be seen performing headstand perfectly. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Mithila Palkar takes the headstand challenge

In the latest edition of Mithila Palkar's Instagram uploads, she shared a clip where Palkar can be seen demonstrating headstand. She performed the act with the help of her trainer, digitally. The actor can be seen performing the headstand successfully. She revealed that it was her very first attempt and looked stunning in a pink tank top and paired it with black gym shorts.

Mithila Palkar wrote, ''Lockdown Achievement Level: Headstand. This is my very first attempt at a (almost) headstand with steady instructions from @nupur_shikhare over a Zoom call. It is still a work in progress but it was so much fun learning this. And of course, the handstand training came handy! These small victories keep me going and once again, this particular one is thanks to my trainer (and most importantly, a dear, dear friend) 💪🏻''. Check out the post shared by Mithila Palkar:

ALSO READ | Abhijeet Khandkekar & Mrunal Celebrate 'Majhiya Priyala Preet Kalena' 10th Anniversary

ALSO READ | Agga Bai Sasubai Written Update July 20, 2020: Asawari Makes A Promise To Shubhra

The actor seems to be giving fans some major fitness goals amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Mithila Palkar has also been a part of several popular tv shows and web series including the Netflix series Little Things. Palkar kickstarted her acting career with the Marathi movie, Majha Honeymoon. She has also worked in Hindi films like Katti Batti, which was directed by Nikhil Advani. Some of her most popular plays are Tunni Ki Kahani, Aaj Rang Hai, and Dekh Behen.

ALSO READ | 'Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta' Set To Air Soon? Read Details

She has received several awards and accolades throughout her acting career. She bagged the Best Actress Award in the year 2019 and other awards like Most Popular Actress for her performance in web series.

On the professional front, Mithila Palkar will next be seen in the film, Tribhanga. The upcoming Netflix drama film features Kajol, Tanvi Azmi, and Mithila Palkar in lead roles. The movie is directed by Renuka Shahane and the plot revolves around three women who hail from the same family but from different generations.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone's Movies With Memorable Action Sequences; See List Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.