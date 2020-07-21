Agga Bai Sasubai Written Update July 20, 2020: Asawari Makes A Promise To Shubhra

Agga Bai Sasubai is one of the most popular Marathi TV shows. The show features Tejashree Pradhan, Nivedita Saraf, Girish Oak, Ravi Patwardhan and Ashutosh Patki in lead roles. Fresh episodes for the show started airing from July 13, 2020. In the recent episode of Agga Bai Sasubai, Shubhra got heartbroken and she decided to leave the house. However, things take a turn as Asawari made a promise. With all that said now, read on to know the Agga Bai Sasubai written update for July 20, 2020:

Agga Bai Sasubai written update for July 20, 2020

The episode started with Asawari and Abhijit. They had a conversation regarding the rain and bet on whether it would start raining or not. They started talking about their plans when it started raining. Soham went to pick up Shubhra and while he left, his neighbour suggested him to have coffee and he agreed.

Meanwhile, Abhijit made bhajis, which Asawari praised highly. Asawari and Abhijit mocked each other as Abhijit eagerly waited for the rains. Asawari suggested Abhijit how to welcome the rain and she took him to the terrace and asked him to welcome the rain wholeheartedly. Asawari showered him with water with the help of a sprinkler, which Abhijit realised only after a while. The two then shared a memorable moment with each other.

Meanwhile, Soham and his neighbour arrived near their apartment and Soham got furious when he saw Shubhra got out of a colleague's car. Soham's neighbour tried to make him even more furious. Soham accused Shubhra of having an affair with the colleague. Soham asked to leave the house Shubhra wanted to get indulged in such activities.

Shubhra arrived home in a disappointed manner and locked herself in a room. Asawari and Abhijit knocked at the door, however, she did not respond. Inside the room, Shubra started packing her suitcase by taking all her clothes and accessories from her wardrobe. Soon, she opened the door and Asawari and Abhijit get shocked on seeing her with a bag. Shubra prayed to the god before leaving and Asawari said she would not let her leave the house.

Asawari tried to stop her and questioned her as to what happened. Shubhra said she does not feel good talking about the situation. Soham then tried to demean Shubhra. While Shubhra was about to leave the house, Asawari warned her and promised that if she left the house, she would see her dead face. This left Shubhra in a fix, following which the episode ended.

