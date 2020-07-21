'Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta' Set To Air Soon? Read Details

Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta is an upcoming Marathi TV show. The teaser and promos of the upcoming Marathi TV show seem to have grabbed massive attention from the viewers. The show, according to reports, is now all set to start airing. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

'Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta' is all set to air soon

Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta is directed by one of the most prominent filmmakers of the Marathi film industry, Mahesh Kothare. He is not only the director but also the producer for the upcoming Marathi TV show. The show is co-produced by some of the popular faces in the Marathi film industry, like Adinath Kothare, and Urmila Kothare. Reportedly, the co-producers, Adinath Kothare and Urmila Kothare along with other crew members performed pooja on the sets of the show. The filming of the upcoming Marathi TV show started, with all the guidelines set by the government taken into consideration.

The makers of the show are yet to reveal the details regarding the star cast. The storyline of Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta is also yet to be revealed along with the release date. Adinath Kothare took to Instagram to announce the news of his upcoming Marathi TV show. The actor dropped a promo of Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta. The post shared by Adinath Kothare has bagged a whopping 78k views on Instagram. He wrote, ''Excited to announce that @star_pravah and @kotharevision are all set to take you on an exciting new journey with the new show... #SukhMhanjeNakkiKayAsta ! Stay tuned to know more...''

Several Marathi TV shows have resumed their shooting amid the COVID-19 pandemic crises, following all the safety guidelines set by the government. Filming of several Marathi TV shows including Mazhya Navryachi Bayko and Agga Bai Sasubai have been resumed and fresh episodes have started to air. Reportedly, TV shows like Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, Rang Mazha Vegla have also resumed their shoots. On the work front, Adinath Kothare will next be seen in one of the highly anticipated films of Bollywood, '83, which features Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Adinath Kothare will be seen playing the role of Dilip Vengsarkar in the film.

