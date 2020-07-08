Mithila Palkar Knows Exactly How To Rock Mini Suit With Style; Check Out

Mithila Palkar shot to stardom with her performance in the Marathi version of the popular 'cup song'. Apart from her performance in films and television and web series, the actor is an avid social media user. Palkar has more than 2.3 million followers on Instagram. She also sets major fashion goals for her fans by posting pictures in different stylish outfits. The actor recently sported a monsoon look by wearing a mini suit and the look donned by the actor has been grabbing widespread attention. Read on to know more details:

Mithila Palkar's monsoon look in a mini suit

Mithila Palkar has been a part of several popular web series and tv shows. The actor is known for her performance in Little Things. She has been garnering high praise for her recent photos that she posted on Instagram. In one of the recent pictures shared by Mithila Palkar, the actor can be seen sporting a mini Space Cadet Suit by The Quirk Box. The outfit donned by the actor is designed by Jayesh Sachdev and styled by Shreeja Rajgopal.

Mithila Palkar can be seen keeping her look simple yet classy and elegant. The actor went for a no-makeup look with the glowing contrasting suit. The actor completed the monsoon look by opting for minimalistic jewellery. She also wore a nose ring. For the hairstyle, the actor went for curly bangs. The post shared by Mithila Palkar has got more than 349k likes on Instagram. Palkar accompanied the post with a caption. She wrote, ''"I've got sunshine in my pocket!" ☀️'' Check out the post shared by Palkar.

Mithila Palkar is also known for her performance in tv series like Girl in the City and yet another Netflix series titled Little Things. The actor kickstarted her career with a Marathi short film titled Majha Honeymoon. She has also been a part of Bollywood and her first performance in Hindi cinema was Katti Batti, which is directed by Nikhil Advani. Mithila Palkar has also been a part of a theatre, with plays titled, Tunni Ki Kahani, Aaj Rang Hai, and Dekh Behen.

Mithila Palkar has bagged several awards and accolades for her performance in films and web series. She earned the Best Actress award at iReel Awards held in the year 2019. Apart from that, she also bagged Most Popular Actress for her performance in web series.

