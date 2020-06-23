Miya George Pens Emotional Post For Sachy, Remembers Last Moments With Him

Legendary director and writer K. E. Sachidanandan recently passed away due to critical health conditions. Many actors from the South film industries mourned his death and posted condolences online. Recently, Miya George also spoke about how sad she was about Sachy's demise. Check out Miya George's post:

Miya George wrote a long caption dedicated to Sachy, with a picture of him on her Facebook page. She started by writing how she cannot accept that Sachy has left this world and moved on to another and how he had always been there for her. From the beginning of her career until her last movie, Sachy had always believed in her. The actor then mentioned how movies like Chettayees, Anarkali, Sherlock Toms and Driving Licence, which were all in collaboration with Sachy, were wonderful films and that she learned a lot from him.

Last phone call with Sachy was very energetic, says Miya

Each one of them had a special impact on her, her career and her as a person, wrote Miya. She then wrote about old memories, how Sachy had always considered her as a younger sister. She recalled one particular day that they had met for the premier of Driving Licence and how Sachy was happy and satisfied seeing the final product. The director also showed her Ayyappanum Koshiyum's climax scene on his phone. She also recalled how he was full of energy the last day they talked on the phone. The actor then regretted not knowing that it was the last time she would talk to him.

The actor then wrote -. I still can hear his voice..Will never forget ur Kilukkampetti vili Sachiettaa..U were fighting these days nd we were dere with prayers but it cudnt save u ...U were not a cinemakaaran for most of us...U were more more more than that..we love u..we miss u ..RIP

Sachy was in a critical condition prior to the day of his demise. He had gone through a hip replacement surgery a while back when he had a heart attack. After the attack, the director's condition was reportedly not that good and stars in Kerela were planning to get him airlifted to a better hospital.

Promo Pic Credit: Miya George's Facebook

