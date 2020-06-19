Sachy Passes Away: Heartbroken Prithviraj, John Abraham & Vishnu Vishal Offer Condolences

Director and writer K.R.Sachidanandan passed away on June 18. K.R.Sachidanandan, also known as Sachy, was in intensive care a while back as he had suffered a heart attack. Many celebrities have now come forward to offer their condolences to his family. John Abraham, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan are a few paying their respects.

Actors offer condolences

South Indian actor Prithviraj who was very close to the director posted a picture of him on his social media. The duo had worked together many times and were good friends. The actor was also seen with the filmmaker one last time in their last movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which was a hit. Prithvi Raj had also come forward to help the late director when his health wasn't keeping well.

Another actor to come up is John Abraham, the actor wrote - "Shattered to lose such a talent. Rest In Peace my friend". Nivin Pauly, the actor and producer also penned down his wishes for the late director and wrote- "Shocked to hear the sudden demise of Sachy ettan. Indeed a big loss to Malayalam cinema. May his soul rest in peace!".

Shattered to lose such a talent. Rest In Peace my friend. #RIP #Sachy pic.twitter.com/VdDSE168xY — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) June 18, 2020

Shocked to hear the sudden demise of Sachy ettan. Indeed a big loss to Malayalam cinema. May his soul rest in peace! pic.twitter.com/sWy7Au3O6V — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) June 18, 2020

Dulquer Salmaan also wrote his condolences on his IG handle. The actor was in shock over the filmmaker's death and wrote - "RIP Sachi etta ! Feels like we met just the other day while Varane Avashyamund and Ayyapanum Koshyiyum dubs were going on simultaneously at the same studio. Your innings as a director made you a force to reckon with. I was such a fan of your work. Each film better than the other. A huge huge loss to our industry. Condolences and prayers to all those who loved you and knew you."

Vishnu Vishal also poured his heart out over the director's death and wrote - "Breaks my heart ... Heartfelt condolences to the family and film fraternity.. Two malayalam films that i loved the most recently ... Rest in peace."

Dir #Sachy 💔 #Rip

Breaks my heart ...

Heartfelt condolences to the family and film fraternity..

Two malayalam films that i loved the most recently ...

Rest in peace..#ayyapanumkoshiyum #drivinglicense — VISHNU VISHAL - stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) June 18, 2020

