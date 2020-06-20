Prithviraj Sukumaran Pens Down A Heartfelt Note As His Best Friend Sachy Passes Away

The entire Malayalam film industry has been plunged into a state of shock and despair by the unfortunate demise of the filmmaker and writer, Sachy. The filmmaker passed away due to a cardiac arrest on June 18, 2020. Now, his close friend and actor, Prithviraj Sukumaran penned down a heartfelt post on his social media to mourn the loss of his best friend.

Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Wife Supriya Relieved As Actor Shaves Beard After Two Months

Prithviraj Sukumaran pens a heartfelt post for Sachy

The Aiyaa actor shared a beautiful picture of the late director along with his message for him. Prithviraj wrote that he has been receiving many messages and calls of people asking how he is holding up after the Ayyappanum Koshiyum director's death. The actor further wrote that he has been advised by many people to 'silently refute' the situation. The actor also added that many people feel that the filmmaker passed away after achieving his 'high' which refers to the success of his last film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran Hits The Gym After Returning From Jordan, Says 'Lift, Burn, Build

Prithviraj Sukumaran cherished his memories with Sachy

But the Lucifer actor added that as someone who knew the dreams and ideas of the late director, he knew that the movie, Ayyappanum Koshiyum was not his high. He hinted that the filmmaker had a lot more to achieve and this was just the beginning for him.

In the heart-warming message, Prithviraj also wrote how he along with the late director had so many things planned through their late-night voice messages on WhatsApp and calls with each other. The Driving License actor also added that the next 25 years of mainstream Malayalam cinema would have looked a lot different if the filmmaker would have been alive. The actor wrote how a part of him has also gone away with the director. Take a look at the actor's emotional post.

Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Epic Body Transformation Teaches That 'human Mind Has No Limits'

Prithviraj also mentioned how he misses all the calls and voice messages from the late filmmaker. On a concluding note, the Anarkali actor also added that the filmmaker had still not revealed to him the climax of his movie, Sandalwood. The late director's last film Ayyappanum Koshiyum starred Prithviraj along with Biju Menon. The late filmmaker had also undergone a total hip replacement surgery and breathed his last at Thrissur at the age of 48. His final rites took place on June 19, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.