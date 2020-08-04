Four Men Arrested For Trespassing Into Tollywood Actor Mohan Babu's Farmhouse

Hyderabad Police reportedly arrested four men from Mailardevpally area over Mohan Babu's farmhouse trespassing case. On Saturday, few miscreants reportedly trespassed into Telugu actor Mohan Babu's farmhouse in Hyderabad. The incident allegedly took place on Saturday, August 1, at 8:30 pm at Manchu Township.

The accused namely Raghav Biradar (30), K Anand (24), Gowtam Rao (23), and S Raju David (22) are allegedly residents of Durga Nagar, Mailardevpally. Although the parents of the accused are claiming them to be innocent, Hyderabad Police is currently investigating the involvement of a third party in the trespassing incident. Reportedly, the accused would be produced before the Magistrate on August 4, 2020.

Mohan Babu's farmhouse trespassing incident

On Saturday, an Innova car gatecrashed into Telugu actor Mohan Babu's farmhouse in Manchu Township, Hyderabad. According to an online portal, the security guard of the Township could not stop the car from entering due to the rain.

Following the incident, actor Mohan Babu and his family registered a case against the trespassers at Pahadi Shareef police station. The police acquired CCTV footage from the premise, which helped in nabbing the miscreants.

During the police investigation, it was revealed that the four accused in the case had no intention to harm the actor Mohan Babu or his family. They were allegedly looking for some adventure and were unaware that the premise also had Mohan Babu's farmhouse.

After the police's investigation, it is reported that the car has six pending traffic challans, mostly for overspeeding. The arrested men will reportedly be produced before the magistrate on Tuesday.

Pahadi Shareef inspector S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, in an interview with TOI, said that one among the accused is a college student, and the rest all are private company workers. He also said that the miscreants were unaware that the premise also had Mohan Babu's farmhouse. They were looking for some adventure, exclaimed Reddy in his interview.

Mohan Babu is an actor, producer, and politician, who has been in the limelight for years now. Mohan Babu and his family allegedly own various sprawling properties in Hyderabad. Babu will be next seen in the Surya starrer Soorarai Pottru.

