Here Are Some Details About The Director Of V Movie, Mohana Krishna Indraganti

Telugu star Nani's upcoming movie, V, is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on September 5, 2020. The movie was delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic until the makers finally decided to release it on OTT. This highly anticipated action-thriller film is written and directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti. Mohana Krishna Indraganti is a respected director in Telugu cinema who has helmed multiple hit films. Here are some interesting details about the director of V movie.

Director Mohana Krishna Indraganti's movies and career highlights

Mohana Krishna Indraganti became a renowned director in his very first project titled Grahanam, which released back in 2005. His first film won eleven awards, including the National Film Award for Best First Film of a Director. Grahanam also gained international prestige when it was screened at 2005's International Film Festival of India and 2004's Seattle First Independent South Asian Film Festival. The director of V movie also holds a Master of Fine Arts degree from York University, Canada.

Mohana Krishna Indraganti's third film, Ashta Chamma, managed to become a huge success at the domestic box office. The romantic comedy film featured Nani and Swathi Reddy in the lead roles. Thanks to Ashta Chamma's commercial success, Mohana Krishna Indraganti became a mainstream director in Telugu cinema.

His next film was a sports drama movie titled Golconda High School, which was also a success. Mohana Krishna Indraganti's 2013 film Anthaka Mundu Aa Tarvatha also featured the return of veteran actor Madhubala. Mohana's most recent film before V was Sammohanam, which released back in 2018. The movie was profitable and starred Sudheer Babu and Aditi Rao Hydari as the main leads.

V is Nani's 25th movie and is the third collaboration between the actor and Mohana Krishna Indraganti. Interestingly, this movie is also the very first time that Nani will feature in a negative/antagonistic role. The movie also stars Sudheer Babu and Nivetha Thomas in lead roles. The trailer for V released a few days back on August 25, 2020. V's trailer already has over 24 million views on Youtube.

