Thalapathy Vijay To Not Play A Cameo In SS Rajamouli's Multi-lingual 'RRR'?

On March 27, media reports were rife that Thalapathy Vijay might play a cameo in SS Rajamouli's RRR. Now, days later, a media report has confirmed that the Bigil actor will not be part of SS Rajamouli directorial. The report also claims that Thalapathy Vijay will be announcing his next soon after the coronavirus scare subsides.

SS Rajamouli's multi-starrer RRR's motion poster was released on March 25. Soon after the poster launch, several media reports claimed that actor Thalapathy Vijay and Mohanlal were approached for a cameo in the multi-starrer. Reports also suggested that SS Rajamouli was planning to shoot their parts in May. However, with recent reports, it is clear that Thalapathy Vijay would not be a part of RRR. Meanwhile, Mohanlal's association with RRR remains unconfirmed.

SS Rajamouli directorial's motion poster

RRR, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in the lead, is reported to narrate the tale of two freedom fighters, namely Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. The SS Rajamouli directorial also features Hollywood actors Allison Doody, Olivia Morris and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles. RRR is slated to hit the marquee on January 21, 2020.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master. The movie, starring Thalapthy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andreah Jeremiah in the lead, was slated to hit the marquee on April 9, 2020, however, due to the 21-day lockdown, the release of the movie is pushed ahead. The movie pre-dominantly shot in Chennai and the areas surrounding the city will mark the first association of Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. The movie is bankrolled by XB Film Creators and directed by Kaithi fame Lokesh Kanagaraj.

