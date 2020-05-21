Mohanlal’s Wife Suchitra Reveals What The Actor Is Up To During Lockdown

Mohanlal is celebrating his 60th birthday today with his loved ones amid the lockdown. The actor is always known to share an unbreakable bond with his wife, Suchitra, and his two children. Mohanlal’s wife, Suchitra is always known to shy away from the media but in a recent interview, she revealed what the megastar has been up to during this lockdown period.

Mohanlal’s wife Suchitra reveals his lockdown plans

Mohanlal’s wife, Suchitra recalled in a recent interview how she would stay up till late waiting for her husband. She would prepare all of his favourite dishes and would fall asleep while waiting. However, Suchitra revealed that he would not be able to come home due to his tight shooting schedules.

However, the tables have turned in the last two months of Mohanlal being at home owing to the nationwide lockdown. During this time, the star has been making up for all the lost time with his wife. Suchitra also revealed that Mohanlal has been spending most of his time in this lockdown cooking for her.

Suchitra also revealed that Mohanlal often watches videos on YouTube on how to cook. She also revealed how he even has a different style of cooking and a special palette. Suchitra revealed how while all her friends post pictures about the dishes that they have cooked, she gets a chance to flaunt her husband, Mohanlal’s culinary skills in front of her friends.

While still being in awe of her husband, Suchitra confessed how she could never imagine herself enjoying all this. She also revealed that her children, Pranav and Vismaya are happy too now that their father is home all the time. Suchitra also went on to add how Mohanlal is the same person inside the house -- a simple human.

Suchitra further recalled how once during her pregnancy, she asked him to take her to the hospital. She had noticed during her previous visits that most women were accompanied by their respective husbands and wanted the same for herself. Mohanlal agreed but the day they went to the hospital, the doctor was not available. Suchitra also mentioned how even though Mohanlal is such a huge star, he always found the time to visit their children at the hospital.

