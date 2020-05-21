Mohanlal Shares Pawdorable Picture With Furry Friend Bailey

The ongoing novel Coronavirus pandemic has managed to bring the whole world to a halt. In this time of crisis, many stars are at home and are maintaining social distancing. Many have been spending time with loved ones. Actor Mohanlal took to his social media and shared a picture with his fluffy little friend. Take a look at Mohanlal's post here.

Mohanlal shares a picture with his puppy

Mohanlal took to her Instagram on May 20, 2020, and shared a picture wich his fans are feeling loved to look at. He shared a picture with his dog. In the picture, Mohanlal was seen in a red shirt and a full beard. Apart from this, he was also sporting a golden watch which looked quite outstanding. He was seen holding his dog in the picture. His dog is unique as one eye is blue and the other one is black. He captioned the picture and wrote "Bailey ❤️ 🐶 . #bailey #petsofinstagram #petstagram #lockdown". Take a look at the post here to know more.

Mohanlal turned 60 years old on May 21, 2020. Many fans are taking to social media to wish the star. One fan wrote "He was nothing when he came He started building his Empire Slowly..! Now he is the EMPEROR Of Mollywood Next he gonna expand his Empire #HappyBirthdayMohanlal @Mohanlal #Lalettan". Another fan wrote "Birthday wishes to one of the most versatile and finest actors of Indian cinema. Privileged to have worked with you. Here is Girly wishing Sree a very happy birthday @Mohanlal #HappyBirthdayMohanlal". Take a look at the tweets here.

He was nothing when he came

He started building his Empire Slowly..!



Now he is the EMPEROR Of Mollywood 👑



Next he gonna expand his Empire #HappyBirthdayMohanlal@Mohanlal #Lalettan https://t.co/LvIDnuyEy5 — sreejithkallatte (@sreejithkallat1) May 21, 2020

Birthday wishes to one of the most versatile and finest actors of Indian cinema. Privileged to have worked with you 🙏.Here is Girly wishing Sree a very happy birthday 🎂🎈🕶🕶🕶🕶🕶🕶 @Mohanlal #HappyBirthdayMohanlal pic.twitter.com/tEgwkkyZtE — Actress Nadiya (@ActressNadiya) May 21, 2020

Apart from this Mohanlal, all will be reuniting with Jeethu Joseph for making a film after 7 years. The film they are making together is tilted, Ram. It was reported that this film has been shelved. But recently the director of the film revealed that the film which will show Mohanlal and Trisha Krishan is not shelved but has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He expressed that the shooting has been halted for health concerns. Jeethu Joseph took to his Facebook and wrote:

In the last two three days I have been getting calls and messages asking whether I have shelved my Mohanlal movie 'RAM' and planning another project. We had to stop the work of 'RAM' due to the spread of Covid Virus, but it will resume shoot once the virus threat is down in UK and Uzbekistan. Since kerala is one of the few places in the world where Corona has been controlled effectively, its likely to start the shoot early here. Considering this possibility, in the meantime I am thinking of a film which has its shoot entirely in kerala but this doesn't mean in any way that I have abandoned the project 'RAM'. It's just being delayed due to the circumstances.

Jeethu Joseph.

