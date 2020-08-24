Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2' To Be A Family Drama Film? Director Spills The Beans

Jeethu Joseph's 2013 film Drishyam emerged as a winner for both fans and critics, becoming one of the most successful films in the Malayalam film industry. Now, actor Mohanlal and director Jeethu are gearing up for the sequel's shoot and the latter has also revealed some details from the upcoming Drishyam 2. The director of the film has revealed that Drishyam 2 will be taking a departure from its predecessor's crime-thriller theme and will be a family drama.

Drishyam 2 will be a family drama

Director Jeethu Joseph was indulged in a conversation with Kerala Government's Additional Skill Acquisition Programme government's students when he was asked to share some light on the upcoming film. Joseph shared that the sequel will rely heavily on how the central family deals with the tragedy which took place in the first installment.

Whereas, the director shared furthermore that Drishyam 2 is built around an emotional core of values and will feature Meena in the lead role. In conclusion, the director shared that while Mohanlal will not be the main character of the script for the sequel, he will be seen in his mass entertainer avatar in Ram, which will be helmed by Jeethu yet again with Mohanlal in the lead role.

As per reports from PinkVilla, the cast and crew of the film including Mohanlal and Meena will be going under quarantine for 14-days before the shooting of the film begins. Whereas, a few changes in the script have also been made to confide to the norms of the restrictions laid down by COVID-19. Earlier, the director had shared that the film does not require a crowded crew as it will be majorly shot in indoor locations, the major portions indoors will be shot first.

Drishyam 2 was earlier scheduled to go on floors in August 2020 but was shifted ahead due to the rising cases of COVID-19 across the country. The makers of the film will now commence the shoots in mid-September. The makers of the film are also expected to make an announcement for the commencement of their film Drishyam 2 during August end.

