On Superstar Mohanlal's 60th Birthday, 500 Fans Pledge To Donate Their Organs

South Indian superstar Mohanlal celebrated his 60 th birthday today. To mark the day, 500 fans of the actor pledged to donate their organs to the sate. The State Health Minister KK Shailaja was grateful for Mohanlal and his fans' contributions to the state health department and even released an official statement wishing the actor on his birthday and thanking him for his help and public service.

On the occasion of South Indian superstar Mohanlal's birthday, over 500 fans of the actor pledged to donate their organs. After this heartwarming gesture, the state's health minister KK Shailaja released an official statement in which she thanked Mohanlal and his fans. These 500 fans pledged to donate their organs to the state-run Mrithasanjivini programme.

In her statement, KK Shailaja claimed that Mohanlal was always a friend of the health department and she praised the 500 fans for their noble act. She added that in 2017 when there was a spread of diphtheria, Mohanlal came forward and acted in a short campaign film on why the vaccines should be taken as a preventive measure. She also called Mohanlal the brand ambassador of Mrithasanjivini' programme. KK Shailaja then stated that she appreciated the noble act of Mohanlal's dedicated fans.

Mohanlal treats his fans on his birthday with an announcement for Drishyam 2

On the occasion of his 60th birthday, Mohanlal decided to treat his fans on social media with a short teaser for Drishyam 2. The small announcement teaser did not reveal much about the film, but it did confirm that Mohanlal would reprise his role as the lead in the sequel. Fans of the superstar were ecstatic as soon as the teaser was released. They could not contain their excitement and the short teaser quickly went viral on Mohanlal's fan pages.

Celebs wish Mohanlal for his 60th birthday

Several actors took to social media to wish Mohanlal on his birthday. Mammootty, another beloved south Indian superstar, shared a heartfelt video message on his social media in which he wished Mohanlal on his birthday and also revealed how strong their friendship truly was. Even Tamil superstar Rajanikanth wished Mohanlal and called him a wonderful person.

