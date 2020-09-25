Mohanlal Builds An Organic Farm At Home; Fans Remember 'Drishyam' Character George Kutty

Actor Mohanlal recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures of himself in an organic farm built at home. In the pictures, he is seen working on the farm while inspecting the habitat in which his plants are growing. He is also enquiring about the quality of vegetables that have been growing in this space. Previously, Malayalam actor Mammootty was also seen posing with a few organic fruits called sundrop fruits that he had grown at home.

Mohanlal’s organic farm

South Indian superstar Mohanlal recently posted a bunch of pictures from an organic farm which he has been building at his home in Kerala. In the pictures posted, the actor is seen dressed in a casual red Kerala mundu, which has been folded and pinned up around his waist. He is wearing a white shirt with the red bottom while working amidst nature. The actor also has a piece of cloth tied around his head, which is a standard style followed by farmers in Kerala.

In the first picture, actor Mohanlal is posing for the camera while he also gets some work done on the farm. In the next few clicks, he is seen inspecting the vegetables that are growing in the plot of land. His helper is also seen holding out a bunch of bitter gourds while they have a serious conversation about the veggies. In the last click, he is roaming around on the farm as they plan on putting up more plants.

In the caption for the post, Mohanlal has mentioned that he is building an organic farm at home. Have a look at the post on Mohanlal’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Mohanlal has received a lot of love from his fans. Most of the fans have complimented his look using a bunch of emoticons. One of the internet users has also mentioned that he looks like George Kutty from the film Drishyam.

Previously, south Indian star Mammootty had posted a few pictures of an exotic fruit called sundrop that he grew at home. He could be seen posing with the fruits while promoting the idea of organic farming. Have a look at the picture on Mammootty’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Mohanlal Instagram

