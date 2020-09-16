Mohanlal Undergoes Ayurvedic Treatment Before Commencing Shooting For His Films: Reports

Actor Mohanlal who returned to Kerala a few weeks ago to resume the shooting of Jeethu Joseph's Drishyam 2 and other films, reportedly underwent an Ayurveda treatment in Palakkad for his well-being. According to Mathrubhumi's recent report, Mohanlal underwent an Ayurveda treatment at Gurukripa Heritage Ayurvedic Treatments, Palakkad.

Mohanlal was accompanied by his wife Suchitra to the Ayurvedic centre, where he took rejuvenation therapy and other treatments for his mental and physical well-being. He enrolled at the centre on September 2 and continued his treatment for weeks. The actor was treated by a famous Ayurvedic medicine practitioner Unnikrishnan.

Mohanlal undergoes Ayurveda treatment before Drishyam 2 shoot

Reportedly, Mohanlal finished his Ayurveda treatment on Tuesday, September 15. He is expected to join the sets of Jeethu Joseph's Drishyam 2 in a few days. According to The News Minute's latest report, the shooting of Mohanlal-starrer film is expected to begin on September 20. The movie, starring Mohanlal and Meena in the lead is the sequel to 2013's hit movie of the same name.

All about Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2, starring Mohanlal and Meena in the lead, also features actors like Esther Anil and Ansiba in prominent roles. The movie is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, and bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under his production banner. The makers of the film released the motion poster of the movie on lead actor Mohanlal's birthday, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

What's next for Mohanlal on the work front?

Mohanlal is awaiting the release of his long-stalled movie Marakkar: Arabikandalinte Simham. The movie, starring Mohanlal and Manju Warrier in the lead, also has actors like Suniel Shetty, Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in prominent roles. The film is directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T. Kuruvilla, and Roy C. J. under their production banner respectively.

The forthcoming movie narrates the tale of Kunjali Markkar IV and their fight against the Portuguese army. Besides the upcomer, Mohanlal has an array of films at different stages of production. He has Jeethu Joseph's Ram, and Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan in the pipeline.

