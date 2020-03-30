Mohanlal Starrer 'Spadikam' Re-release Announced With First Look Poster | See Pic

On Sunday, Bhadran, the director of 1995 hit movie Spadikam revealed that the film would get a re-release in the coming months. The movie, starring Mohanlal, Thilakan, Urvashi, and Chippy in the lead, completed its 25th anniversary on March 29. On the eve of its 25th anniversary, director Bhadran released the first look poster of the re-release. Check it out.

First look poster of Spadikam re-release:

Meanwhile, in a recent media interview, Bhadran revealed that Spadikam re-release is for all those movie-goers who could not catch the movie on the silver screen for the first time. Reports reveal the makers of Spadikam are planning to unveil the first character poster of the upcomer on Mohanlal's 60th birthday. Meanwhile, reports also reveal that the makers have invested huge sums of money on improving the sound of the film. Reportedly, Spadikan will re-release in 4K Atmos sound technology. Although nothing much has been revealed about the release date, however, the news of Spadikam re-release has surely amped up the expectations of the movie-goers.

What's next for Mohanlal?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mohanlal is awaiting the release of the magnum opus historical drama- Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The movie, starring Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Prabhu, Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead, will narrate the tale of Kunjali Marakkar IV — a 16th-century naval chieftain of the Zamorin of Calicut. The Priyadarshan directorial was supposed to release on March 26, 2020. However, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the movie has been pushed indefinitely.

Besides the upcomer, Mohanlal has a slew of movies at different stages of production. Mohanlal is reported to be shooting for Jeethu Joseph's Ram in Kochi. The movie, starring Mohanlal, Trisha, and Indrajith Sukumaran in the lead, will mark the reunion of Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph after their 2013's release Drishyam. The movie that is been shot in Delhi and Kochi also has a foreign schedule that will be filmed after the coronavirus crisis is solved.

