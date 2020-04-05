Mohanlal terms PM Modi's '9 mins' appeal 'spirit-lifting', hopes it turns 'beacon of hope'

Hours before India comes together once again in a show of unity by showcasing light together in the fight against COVID-19, more and more celebrities are coming forward to ensure that the initiative is a big success. Mohanlal too urged his followers to support the initiative, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in big numbers, by hoping that the light turns to be a ‘beacon of hope and solidarity.’ Terming it a ‘spirit-lifting’ initiative, the Malayalam superstar hoped it becomes the symbol of resoluteness.

READ: Baba Ramdev Urges People To Make PM Modi's '9mins-9PM' Campaign Against COVID A Success

READ: Babita Phogat, Sanjeev Rajput Urge People To Unite For PM Modi's '9 Pm-9 Mins' Appeal

In a video message by the #IndianFightsCorona handle on Twitter, the veteran says, “To fight this unseen enemy, amidst the nationwide lockdown, our honourable Prime Minister has requested all of us to join in solidarity, today, Sunday the 5th of April at 9 pm for nine minutes in a spirit-lifting initiative, to light a lamp in front of our homes. The light that we shine should be the beacon for hope and solidarity for all Indians and I implore each one of you, to light a lamp in front of your homes. My best wishes to this coming together, may this light be our resoluteness.”

Here’s the video:

The Prime Minister has requested the citizens to light diyas, candles, torches or mobile phone flashlights for nine minutes at 9 pm to showcase unity in the fight against coronavirus.

READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Adds Cool 'light Out' Effect To '9 Min' Covid Art

Numerous other stars from the South film industry like Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, Dhanush, Mammootty have also urged their fans to support the initiative whole-heartedly.

Earlier, many stars from the Hindi entertainment industry like Shekhar Kapur, Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Bhumi Pednekar, among others have also backed the initiative and urged all to support it.

READ: Dutee Chand, Raj Pandit Ask Indians To Support PM Modi's '9 pm-9mins' Appeal

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.