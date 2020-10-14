Mohanlal Extends 'hearty Congratulations' To Suraj & Other Kerala State Film Award Winners

On October 13, actor-producer Mohanlal took to his social media handle and penned a "hearty congratulations" to the winners of Kerala State Film Awards 2020. While extending wishes for all the winners, Mohanlal mentioned Suraj Venjaramoodu, Kani Kusruti and Lijo Jose Pellissery's name. To conclude his tweet, he wished luck to all to bag more accolades in the future. Scroll down to take a look at Mohanlal's wishes for Kerala State Film Awards 2020 winners.

Hearty congratulations to Suraj Venjaramoodu, Kani Kusruti, Lijo Jose Pellissery and all the winners of Kerala State Film Awards. Wishing you all many more accolades going forward.#keralastatefilmawards — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) October 13, 2020

Kerala State Film Awards

The Kerala State Film Awards, for the year 2019-2020, were announced by the Minister of Cultural Affairs. In a press conference on October 13, A K Balan announced the winners and said that the government had announced the jury members on March 18 this year. However, the screening couldn’t be held as scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further, he also asserted that the awards will be distributed by December. The award event was delayed this year in the wake of Coronavirus. A total of 119 films were screened that also included several yet to be released movies. Here is the full winners' list of the 50th Kerala State Film Awards:

Category Winner Best Actor Suraj Vejaramood (Vikrithi, Android Kunjappan) Best Actress Kani Kusruthi (Biriyani) Best Film Vasanthi Second Best Film Kenchira Best Director Lijo Jose Pellisery (Jallikattu) Best Debut Director Ratheesh Poduval (Andriod Kunjappan) Best Character Actor Fahadh Faasil (Kumbalangi Nights) Best Character Actress Swasika (Vasanthi) Best Screenplay original Rahman Brothers (Vasanthi) Best adapted screenplay PS Rafeeque (Thottapan) Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value Kumbalangi Nights Best Music Director Sushin Shyam (Kumbalangi Nights) Music Director for BGM Ajmal Hassbulla (Vrithakrithiyulla Chathuram) Best Singer (Male) Najeem Arshad (Kettiyolaan Ente Malakha) Best Singer (Female) Madhushree Narayanan (Kolambi) Best Cinematography Prathap V Nair (Kenchira) Best Editor Kiran Das (Ishq) Best Sound Mixing Kannan Ganapathy (Jallikattu) Best Sound Design Shrisankar Gopinath, Vishnu Govind (Unda, Ishq) Best sync sound Harikumar Madhavan Nair (Nani) Best Child Artist (Male) Vasudev Sajeesh Marar (Sullu, Kallanottam) Best Child Artist (Female) Catherine Biji (Nani) Best Children's Movie Nani Best Choreography Brinda, Prasanna Sujith (Marakkar) Best Male Dubbing Artist Vineeth (Lucifer, Marakkar) Best Female Dubbing Artist Shruthi Ramachandran (Kamala) Best Make-up Ranjith Ambady (Helen) Best Costume Designer Ashokan Alapuzha (Kenchira) Best Art director Jyothish Sankar (Kumbalangi Nights, Android Kunjappan)

