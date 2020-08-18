Mohanlal Extends Heartfelt 'Chingam 1' Wishes, Says 'Let's Welcome New Year'

Mohanlal, last seen in Big Brother, took to his Twitter and welcomed the Malayalam new year, Chingam 1. On August 17, he tweeted, "Let us welcome this new year with the strength of survival and unity. Heartfelt new year greetings to all." Also known as Puthuvarsham, the Malayalam community considers the first day of the Chingam month as the New Year day as per the Malayalam calendar.

Chingam 1 is considered to be an auspicious day and Keralites celebrate it with family. As soon as Mohanlal's tweet was up, fans extended their best wishes to the actor. A user wrote, "Best Wishes to you too Mohanlal! Stay blessed." Another user wrote, "Happy, Healthy, Prosperous, Peaceful New Year to all. Happy Chingam1." Take a look at Mohanlal's tweet here.

Mohanlal welcomes Chingam 1

Mohanlal's Drishyam 2

Pictures of Mohanlal in a clean-shaven look have surfaced on the internet. Reportedly, Mohanlal got a new makeover as he is all set to kickstart the shooting of Drishyam 2 soon. It was earlier reported that the shooting of Drishyam 2 would begin from August 17. However, owing to the on-going pandemic and heavy rains in Kerala, the shoot has been pushed to September. The makers of the film have not released an official statement yet.

Mohanlal's new look

About Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 marks Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph's third collaboration after Drishyam and Aadhi. Besides Mohanlal, Drishyam 2 also stars Meena in the lead. Other actors in the film include Ansiba Hassan, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Neeraj Madhav, Kozhikode Narayanan Nair, Esther Anil among others. Drishyam 2 will be written and directed by Jeethu Joseph and bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under his production banner.

On May 21, the makers of Drishyam 2 unveiled the first look of the film. May 21 marked Mohanlal's 60th birthday. Presented by Aashirwad Cinemas, Drishyam 2's first look video is intense, with just Mohanlal's eyes on the screen. There's a book placed on a rough surface. On its cover, is a sketch. As soon as Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 first look motion poster was out, fans expressed excitement to watch him on the screen.

