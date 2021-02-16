Mohanlal Gives A Cryptic Response To Working With Priyadarshan, Fans React

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal regularly interacts with his fans and updates them on the things happening in his professional sphere. Recently, he conducted a Q&A session on Twitter. During which, one of his fans asked him if he would be open to doing a film with Akshay Kumar which would be directed by Priyadarshan. To this, Mohanlal gave an interesting reply.

Mohanlal conducts Q&A session on Twitter

Mohanlal replied, ‘Let it happen…’. His reply hinted that he is willing to work with Akshay on a film helmed by the popular director Priyadarshan. Mohanlal and the ace director have collaborated on many blockbuster movies. Their movies were popular in the 80s and the 90s. Some of the most popular of Mohanlal and Priyadarshan's movies are Poochakkoru Mookkuthi, Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu, Thalavattam, Vellanakalude Nadu, and Chithram. During the session, one of his fans also asked him what was his favourite genre to make movies in and to watch. To which he replied by saying ‘humour’.

His fans and followers were excited when Mohanlal tweeted this. One user has tweeted that this is a dream combo for them while another wrote that it would be great to see both of them in a movie together. See their reactions:

Mohanlal's new movie

Currently, Mohanlal is gearing for the release of Drishyam 2. It is the sequel of the popular 2013 mystery thriller Drishyam. He has reprised his role of Georgekutty in the sequel. The film is directed by Jeethu Joseph and is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 19, 2021. The plot of the film is going to showcase what has happened to Georgekutty post the events of Drishyam.

He also has shared new teasers of his upcoming film on Instagram. In a clip shared on February 15, his character Geaorgekutty is seen talking about his passion for films and how he aspires to make a film someday. In the video, the police can be heard saying that he was acquitted in the previous case because they have not found concrete evidence against him.

Mohanlal has appeared in more than 300 films in his acting career. Some of the most popular of Mohanlal's movies are TP Balagopalan MA, Kireedam, Bharatham, Guru and Vanaprastham. He has a packed 2021 and has several released lined up this year. Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph have collaborated on an action thriller titled Ram. Trisha has been roped in to play the leading lady in the film. The film was set to release in 2020 but the pandemic pushed the release date ahead.

