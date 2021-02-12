Mohanlal Announces Release Of Daughter Vismaya Mohanlal's Book Of Poetry

Malayalam actor Mohanlal recently shared a glimpse of his daughter Vismaya Mohanlal's book of poetry on Instagram. The Drishyam actor shared a picture of his daughter holding her book on Facebook and proudly announced its release. Titled as 'Grains of Stardust', the book will be releasing on February 14th, 2021.

Mohanlal's daughter releases a book of poetry

Actor Mohanlal shared a picture of his daughter Vismaya Mohanlal and wrote in the caption, "It’s a proud moment for me as a father to announce the release of my daughter’s book ‘GRAINS OF STARDUST’ on the 14th of February. A book of poetry and art published by Penguin India. Wishing her all the best in this endeavour." The actor also wrote that he wrote the foreword of Grains of Stardust which will be releasing this Sunday. The book will be published by Penguin India. Along with the picture, Mohanlal also shared the link for his fans to buy a copy of his daughter's book.

In one of her Instagram posts, Vismaya mentioned that the poems in the book are thoughts she wrote at various phases of her life. She would often type out poems while in a subway or while listening to a beat or while she was looking at a painting or at nature. She wrote the poems in the book while living in New York City.

As reported by Pinkvilla, last year a few reports were doing rounds that Mohanlal's upcoming directorial debut will be having his daughter Vismaya as his assistant director. Mohanlal's daughter had expressed her interest to be a part of the film as an Assistant Director. However, there is no official update on the same. Mohanlal's film Barroz was supposed to release in 2020, but due to the ongoing pandemic, it got delayed.

On the work front, after the success of Drishyam, Mohanlal announced a sequel to the film. After seven years, the makers decided to make the sequel of the film which will be directed by Jeethu Joseph. The film was also remade in Hindi starring Ajay Devgn. Drishyam 2 also stars actors Meena, Ansiba, Esther, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, and Saikumar in supporting roles. The film will be released globally on February 19th, on Amazon Prime Video.

