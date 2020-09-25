Mohanlal Joins The Sets Of 'Drishyam 2' While Adhering To Safety Protocols; See Post

South Indian actor Mohanlal recently took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets of Drishyam 2. In the picture posted, he could be seen posing with the team while announcing that he has started shooting for the upcoming film. Fans have flooded the comments section with love and uplifting messages as they have been eagerly waiting for the second part of the super hit film.

Mohanlal starts shooting for Drishyam 2

Actor Mohanlal recently posted a picture on social media, updating fans on what he has been up to lately. In the picture posted, he is seen posing with director Jeetu Joseph and a few more members of the Drishyam 2 team, while revealing that he joined the crew on Friday.

In the picture posted, he is seen dressed in a coffee brown half-sleeve shirt, which has been paired with a white traditional mundu. He is also spotted wearing a black wristwatch which goes well with the simple outfit.

In the caption for the post, Mohanlal has mentioned that he joined the sets of Drishyam 2 recently to finish the project according to the schedule. He has also added that the entire team followed proper COVID 19 protocols. Have a look at the post on Mohanlal’s Instagram here.

In the comments section, actor Mohanlal has received a lot of love from his fans as they have been waiting for the second part eagerly. Fans have also mentioned that they are quite elated about the return of George Kutty and his family. People have wished him luck for the project while also complimenting his look in the picture. Some of his fans have also used a bunch of emoticons to express themselves better. Have a look at the comments on the post here.

Read 'Drishyam 2' Cast: Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, Others Join Sequel With Mohanlal And Meena

Also read Mohanlal Shares Pics From Shoot Of 'Drishyam 2', Says He Is Glad To Share The News

The film Drishyam is a thriller-drama film which released in the year 2013. The film was a major hit at the box office for the intriguing plotline and proper execution. The second part of the film will bring back the character George Kutty, who is a regular common man with immense love for films. The film will be written and directed by Jeethu Joseph and will also star actors like Asha Sharath and Sai Kumar in key roles.

Read Mohanlal Welcomes Meena To 'Drishyam 2' Sets On Her 46th Birthday; See Post

Akso read Mohanlal Unveils Motion Poster Of Unni Mukundan's 'Bruce Lee' To Wish Latter On B'day

Image Courtesy: Mohanlal Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.