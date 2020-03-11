Mohanlal's 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' Pushed To April Due To Coronavirus Outbreak?

Mohanlal and Manju Warrier starrer Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham reported to be one of the costliest Malayalam movies was slated to hit the marquee on March 26, 2020. However, reports have it that the makers of the upcoming film are planning to push the release of the movie as Kerala Government has redirected theatres and multiplex-chain owners in Kerala to keep the movie theatres shut till March 31, 2020, due to the Coronavirus outbreak. However, neither the makers or the actors have confirmed the news as of yet.

Besides, the Mohanlal-starrer Tovino Thomas' first productional venture Kilometers and Kilometers is likely to get postponed. The Tovino Thomas starrer was reported to release on March 12, 2020, but after the directive passed by the Kerala Government in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak, it seems like the movie will also be pushed to a later date. Meanwhile, some reports reveal that Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will hit the screens by April first week. Reports have it that Director Priyadarshan and leading man Mohanlal are expected to make an official announcement soon.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham recently crossed more than 7.5 million views on Youtube. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham that is reported to have Chinese and British actors in its ensemble cast and consists of actors like Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Prabhu, Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, among others. The Priyadarshan directorial will narrate the tale of Kunjali Marakkar IV — a 16th-century naval chieftain of the Zamorin of Calicut.

Check out the trailer of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

Meanwhile, Mohanlal is reportedly shooting for Jeethu Joseph directorial Ram. The movie, starring Mohanlal and Trisha in the lead, will mark the reunion of Mohanlal and Jeethu after 2013's Drishyam. Besides the upcoming, Mohanlal has a slew of movies in his kitty. Reports have it that Mohanlal will be seen in movies like Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure, L2: Empuraane, among others, in the year ahead.

