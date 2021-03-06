Mohanlal Remembers Late Actor Kalabhavan Mani On His Death Anniversary, Pays Homage

On March 6, 2021, Mohanlal took to his official Twitter handle and shared a picture of late actor Kalabhavan Mani. Mohanlal remembered the late actor on his fifth death anniversary. In the caption, he simply wrote ‘Memory flowers’. Kalabhavan passed away at the age of 45 in the year 2016. Kalabhavan Mani's death was registered as unnatural death due to the presence of methyl alcohol in his body.

Mohanlal shared picture of late actor Kalabhavan Mani on his death anniversary

As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many of his fans rushed to drop broken heart emojis and several of them shared his picture. A fan wrote, “ഓർമകളിൽ മണിക്കിലുക്കം #rememberingthelegend (The bell rang in the memories)" in the Malayalam language. Another one simply wrote, “ഓർമ്മപുക്കൾ (Memories)” in Malayalam. A netizen commented, “What a legendary actor he is… Missing his screen presence…” while another one wrote that it is a great loss for the film industry and called him a versatile actor. A user called Kalabhavan an ‘ultimate mimicry artist and a great actor'.

Kalabhavan Mani, who began his career as a mimicry artist with the Kalabhavan comedy troupe, had featured in over 200 films. Kalabhavan Mani's movies were mainly in several languages such as Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu. He was popular for his humorous characters and villainous roles. Kalabhavan had bagged the National Film Award for his performance as Ramu in Vasanthiyum Lakshmiyum Pinne Njaanum in the year 1999.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal was last seen in a Malayalam mystery-thriller sequel, Drishyam 2. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video in the month of February. It garnered a positive response from the critics as well as its viewers. Several fans called the sequel movie 'one of the finest' Mohanlal movies to date. The actor recently celebrated the success of the film at Travancore Court with the other cast and crew members. On March 5, 2021, he shared a snap from the success party. One can see him donning a white shirt which he paired with black trousers while others wore red and black coloured casual outfits.

Many of his fans reacted to his tweet and praised his latest film. A fan commented that he watched the movie after a long time and called it ‘Super hit’ with the best acting and direction. He further congratulated the entire team on the success.

Nice location, a Court again 😊

