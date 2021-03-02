Mohanlal's Movie 'Marakkar: The Lion Of The Arabian Sea' To Release On May 13, 2021

Mohanlal's highly-anticipated movie Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham finally gets a release date after a year-long delay. The historical drama is slated for a worldwide release on May 13, 2021. Mohanlal took to Instagram to make an announcement about the same.

What is the film Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham's story?

Written and directed by Priyadarshan, Mohanlal's upcoming film is a historical period drama. The story is based on the story of a Muslim naval chieftain Kunjali Parakkar IV who was instrumental in fighting the Portuguese invasion in Calicut. Mohanlal will be seen playing the role of Mohammad Ali aka Kunajali Parakkar IV. His son Pranav Mohanlal, Priyadarshan's daughter Kalyani, Suniel Shetty, Manju Warrier will be seen in supporting roles in the film.

Who is Kunjali Marakkar IV?

Kunjali Marakkar or Kunhali Marakkar was a title given to the Muslim naval chieftain in the army of Zamorin of Calicut. They are credited with establishing the first naval defence of the Indian Coast. There were four Kunjali Marakkars who lead the Zamorin's naval army against the Portuguese invasion from 1507 to 1600. The word 'marakkar' is believed to be derived from the Malayalam language.

Pranav Mohanlal's movies

Pranav, Mohanlal's son has followed his father's footsteps and forayed into cinema. He appeared as a child artist first and then went on a break to focus on his studies. He made a comeback as an assistant director in 2015 and appeared in a leading role in the 2018 film Aadhi. He debuted as a singer-songwriter with the song Gypsy Women. He will be seen in a cameo role in Marakkar: The Lion of the Arabian Sea. He will appear in a lead role in Hridayam written and directed by Vineeth Srinivasan.

Mohanlal's movies

Mohanlal was last seen in Drishyam 2. The movie was released on the digital platform Amazon Prime Video and garnered rave reviews for its suspense and mystery elements. He will be returning as Lucifer in Empuraan. He is also set to appear in Aaraattu, Ram, Barroz: The Guardian of D'Gama's treasure. He is currently seen hosting season 3 of Bigg Boss Malayalam.

