Mohanlal Was A State Wrestling Champion Before Entering Films? Know Details

Mohanlal, who predominantly appears in Malayalam films, made his acting debut at the age of 18 and has appeared in more than 340 films in total. Mohanlal's career spans over four decades in the entertainment industry. The multi-talented actor enjoys a massive fanbase not only in India but worldwide. He is considered to be the highest-paid actor in Malayalam cinema. Mohanlal’s achievements and accolades are numerous as he goes on to contribute his best to the entertainment industry. However, did you know the actor who is a renowned producer, playback singer and philanthropist, is also a Kerala state wrestling champion? Read further to know more about Mohanlal's wrestling career.

Mohanlal is a wrestling champion?

Mohanlal’s perfect fight moves in his action dramas are the result of his training as a wrestler in his early years. According to Asiannetnews, the actor was the state champion in wrestling in the year 1977-1978. Before winning the title, he has won many local matches. After winning the state championship, Mohanlal was selected for the national wrestling championship which was scheduled to be held in New Delhi.

According to the report, before leaving for the championship, the actor received a call for the audition of Manjil Virinja Pookkal. Mohanlal then decided to attend the audition and gave up on the national wrestling championship. It was director Fasil who immediately decided to cast Mohanlal for his film. As he succeeded in making a stable and glamourous career in the entertainment industry, the actor did not give a second thought about making his career in his favourite sport.

Moreover, several decades later, his love for wrestling was recognised by the Taekwondo Federation of India. He was honoured with the Black Belt title in Taekwondo, which made him the third Indian citizen to win the title. Mohanlal was honoured for his contribution to make wrestling a popular sport in the state of Kerala.

Thus, Mohanlal's movies are filled with action and his training helps him to carry out the action scenes with ease. Several of his popular films are Thiranottam, Rajavinte Makan, Iruvar, Janatha Garage. The list of his blockbuster action films includes Spadikam, Sagar Alias Jacky, Aaraam Thampuran, Aryan, Mr Fraud, Yoddha, Douthyam and many more.

Image Source: Mohanlal's Twitter

