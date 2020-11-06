Unda Cast Includes Mammoottt, Arjun And Other Popular Names From South Industry

Unda is a Malayalam comedy film that is directed by Khalid Rahman and scripted by Harshad. Krishnan Sethukumar is the producer of the film. The Unda cast includes Mammootty, Shine Tom Chacko, Jacob Gregory, and Arjun Ashokan in the lead. The plot of the movie is based on a real incident that occurred at the time of the 2014 Lok Sabha election when a police unit from Kerala was sent to an affected area of Chhattisgarh by the Maoist as part of election duty. They had to defend themselves from an attack without adequate ammunition. The film was released on 14 June 2019.

Unda Cast :

Mammootty in Unda –

Mammootty is back in the role of a police officer in the film Unda. Mammootty is playing the character of the sub-inspector Manikandan CP in the film. Mammootty is an Indian film actor and also a producer who works primarily in Malayalam cinema. He has starred in over 400 films, mainly in Malayalam language and in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English.

Shine Tom Chacko as Jojo -

Shine Tom Chacko portrays the role of HDR Jojo Samson in the film Unda. Shine Tom Chacko is an Indian film actor and was earlier an assistant director working in the Malayalam cinema. He worked as an assistant director for about 9 years. He later forayed into acting through the film Khaddama. He played the role of a supporting actor in films such as Ee Adutha Kaalathu, Chapters, Annayum Rasoolum, and the Masala Republic. He played his first lead role in Binu S Kalady's fantasy-comedy film Ithihasa which dealt with body-swapping.

Jacob Gregory plays Varghese Kuruvilla –

Jacob Gregory who plays the role of Varghese Kuruvilla in Unda is an Indian-American actor who has appeared in Malayalam films. He made his film debut with ABCD, which was directed by Martin Prakkat. He also starred in the TV series Akkara Kazhchakal, where he played the role of Gregory also known as Giri Giri.

Arjun Ashokan portrayed Gireesh TP –

Arjun, the youngster’s character is named Gireesh TP. Arjun is widely known as one of the most promising young actors in Malayalam cinema today. His performances in movies like Parava, B Tech, Varathan, and recently in June have made him an audience favourite.

Have a look at the Unda movie's trailer -

