Mohanlal Sweats It Out As He Preps For Pan India Film Vrushabha

Actor Mohanlal, known for his exceptional physique and acting prowess, continues to leave fans in awe with his dedication to fitness. The Malayalam superstar, who has garnered immense popularity over the years, shared yet another inspiring video of himself working out at the gym, showcasing his incredible strength and tenacity.

3 things you need to know

Mohanlal effortlessly hoisted a 100kg weight during his gym session.

He recently started shooting for Vrushabha.

Mohanlal's viral weightlifting feat

In the video posted on his Instagram, Mohanlal can be seen effortlessly lifting 100 kg of weights with the guidance of a fitness instructor. The clip quickly went viral, sparking admiration from fans and fitness enthusiasts alike. Mohanlal's commitment to staying fit and healthy has made him a role model for many, and his regular workout updates on social media have become a routine treat for his followers. A few days ago the filming of his upcoming film Vrushabha, also started. The lead female roles are being portrayed by Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah Khan.

Mohanlal juggling films amidst 'Lucifer 2: Empuraan' production delay

While Mohanlal continues to inspire with his fitness journey, his upcoming film Lucifer 2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, has hit a minor bump in its production. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the film's production has faced a slight delay, leaving fans eagerly awaiting its release.

Despite the delay, Mohanlal remains occupied with multiple projects. He recently completed shooting for Malaikottai Vaaliban, directed by the skilled Lijo Jose Pellissery, which is now in the post-production phase. Furthermore, his directorial debut, Barroz, is also in its final stages of post-production, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.

Moreover, the actor is set to make his presence felt on the pan-Indian stage with Vrusbhaha, a film announced by Ekta Kapoor that also features Shanaya Kapoor. With such an impressive lineup of projects, it's evident that Mohanlal continues to be a force to be reckoned with in the film industry.