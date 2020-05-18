Prithviraj Starrer 'Aadujeevitham's' Jordan Schedule Wrapped, Team To Return To Kerala?

Prithviraj Sukumaran on Sunday shared a picture from the sets of his forthcoming movie Aadujeevitham on his social media. Sharing the photo, he revealed that the Jordan schedule of the upcomer is finished. The crew of Aadujeevitham is stranded in Wadi Rum, Jordan, since March, and after multiple adversities, the team has finally wrapped up the schedule.

Check out the photo:

Earlier last month, Prithviraj Sukumaran penned an open letter revealing that his crew of 57 members is stranded in Wadi Rum, Jordan after the authorities decided to impose a nationwide lockdown owing to coronavirus. However, the team of Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer continued shooting for the film undertaking required precautions. With the news of the schedule wrap of Aadujeevitham, media has been a buzz that the team is contemplating on returning to Kerala. However, neither the makers nor the actor has confirmed the news as of yet.

Meanwhile, Aadujeevitham, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Amala Paul in the lead, is reported to be based on a novel of the same name written by Benyamin. The movie directed by Blessy will narrate the story of Najeeb, an Indian immigrant. The movie slated to hit the screens later this year will allegedly see Prithviraj Sukumaran in a new look. Reports state that the actor will lose 30 kgs for his part in Aadujeevitham.

What's next for Prithviraj Sukumaran?

On the professional front, Prithviraj Sukumaran has a slew of movies at different stages of production. Soon after the lockdown ends, Prithviraj Sukumaran is reported to join the sets of Kaduva. The movie, starring Prithviraj in the lead, will mark the return of popular director Shaji Kailas after three years. According to reports, the movie will see Prithviraj in a mass 'action-role'.

Besides the upcomer, Prithviraj Sukumaran is expected to start the pre-production work on his next directorial L2: Empuraan. The Prithviraj directorial is the sequel to his 2019's hit movie Lucifer. The forthcoming movie that stars Mohanlal in the lead is penned by actor Murali Gopy. Other than the forthcoming film, Prithviraj also has S. Mahesh's Kaaliyan in his kitty.

