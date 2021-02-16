Fan Asks Mohanlal To Cast Her In 'Bigg Boss 4' And Here's What He Says

The popular reality show, Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam kickstarted on a grand scale on Sunday, February 14. Hosted by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, the Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam promises to be bigger and better. On February 15, Mohanlal did a #AskMohanlal segment on Twitter. In the segment, one user asked the star to give her entry in the next season of Bigg Boss. The fan received a reply from the superstar. Read on to see what was Mohanlal's reply.

Mohanlal's Twitter

Mohanlal took to Twitter to do the famous #AskMohanlal segment in which fans can ask him questions and he will reply to some of them. One fan tweeted asking Mohanlal will he take her in Bigg Boss 4. Mohanlal replied to her tweet by replying, "It is not me who does the selection but good luck." Take a look at the Twitter exchange below:

laletta enne bigboss season4il edukumo plz☺️ — Revathy Vs(taerevz) (@VsRevathy) February 15, 2021

Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam Contestants

The previous season of Bigg Boss Malayalam had ended abruptly due to the pandemic. On the 75th day of the show, Mohanlal had himself entered the house to break the news to the remaining contestants. The superstar host promised his fans that the third season of Bigg Boss will be bigger and better. Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam has welcomed 14 contestants to the Bigg Boss.

Before entering the house, all the contestants were into two-week quarantine and the makers are taking care of all the COVID-19 safety regulations. The Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam contestants include Anoop Krishnan, Dimple Bahl, Rithu Manthra, Adoney John, Bhagyalakshmi, RJ Firoz, Majiziya Bhanu, Lekshmi Jayan, Manikuttan, Noby Marcose, Ramzan Muhammed, Soorya Menon, Sai Vishnu and Sandhya Manoj.

Mohanlal Movies

Mohanlal is gearing up for the release of his next film titled Drishyam 2 on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. Drishyam 2 is the sequel to the 2013 thriller film Drishyam, which also starred Mohanlal as the lead. Mohanlal in Drishyam 2 will reprise his role as Georgekutty and so will Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sarath, and Siddique. Drishyam 2 release date is February 19. Watch the trailer of the movie right here:

