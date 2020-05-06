Mammootty's Family Tree That Fans Must Check Out; See Details Inside

Mammootty's birth name is P.I. Mohammed Kutty. He is widely considered to be one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema and one of the biggest South Indian film stars. After his huge success in the south film industry, he received nicknames like Mammukka, Sajin, etc. In his whole career of four decades, he has performed in over 400 films. Most of them were in the Malayalam language. He had then moved and took up other language films like in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English.

Mammootty has often said that he always wanted to become a lawyer. He made a very late entry into the film industry. He received his breakthrough with New Delhi in 1987. Since then, he has received several accolades and awards. With all that said now, read on to know more about Mammootty's family tree:

Mammootty's Family Tree

Mammootty was born in Travancore, now known as Kerala, in an Indian middle-class family. His father Ismail was a farmer and his mother Fatima was a housewife. He is the eldest son of his parents. He has three younger sisters, Ameena, Sauda and Shafina and two younger brothers, Ibrahimkutty and Zakariah. In 1979, when he was 28 years old, he got married to Sulfath and entered into a new life.

The couple soon became the most loved couple in the Malayalam film industry. Mammootty’s wife is immensely respected by those in the industry and is considered to be a source of constant support for her husband. In 1982, just a few years after Mammootty’s marriage, the couple was blessed with a daughter. They named the child, Suumi. A few years later, Mammootty and his wife were blessed with a son and they named him Dulquer Salmaan, who is widely considered to be one of the most popular contemporary stars in Indian cinema.

Dulquer Salmaan

In 2012, Dulquer tied the knot with Amal Sufiah and began a new chapter in his life. In 2016, the two were blessed with a daughter, named Maryam Salmaan. Dulquer has been a part of several successful movies in his career and has also made his foray into Bollywood, appearing in films like Karwaan and The Zoya Factor.

