Mohit Malhotra Makes His Debut As A Producer With Punjabi Track 'Jatti'

Television actor Mohit Malhotra is widely known for his performances in the popular shows, Sasural Genda Phool and Bade Acche Lagte Hain. He now seems to have taken a notch higher as he has donned a producer's hat recently. Mohit Malhotra made his debut as a producer with his new music label, launching a song titled Jatti. Read on to know details on the same:

Actor Mohit Malhotra makes his debut as a producer

Actor Mohit Malhotra donned a producer's hat for the first time as he dropped his very new music label with the new song titled Jatti. The new song launched will be releasing on July 16. Mohit Malhotra took to Instagram to share the news of his new launch. The actor gave fans a glimpse of the first look of his new song titled Jatti. The look shared by Mohit Malhotra features Shadan Farooqui and Aliya Hamidi gazing at each other.

Shadan Farooqui can be seen donning an all-black outfit while Aliya Hamidi appears in a traditional yellow and white outfit. Mohit Malhotra accompanied the first look of his new launch as a producer with a caption. He wrote; ''The big reveal is here as promised💥 Standing alone isn't worth anything than with the love of your life❤ Presenting to you the official first look of the Track #Jatti by @ajaytarikka Releasing on the 16th of July 2020🥰 Featuring @aliya_hamidi @saddu07dz Directed by @dineshsoiofficial Label @rootsmusicofficial Music @vibhasofficial

Produced by @mohitmalhotra9 Stay Tuned for more updates coming super soon💯''. The post shared gained over 3k likes on Instagram. Check out the post shared:

The song produced by Mohit Malhotra is sung by Ajay Tarikka and composed by Vibhas. The new song titled Jatti is produced under the label name Roots Music by Mohit Malhotra. The official music channel of the label, Roots Music gave fans a glimpse of the upcoming track by Mohit Malhotra. The clip shared showcases some adorable moments shared by the Shadan Farooqui and Aliya Hamidi in the music video. The post is captioned, ''Catch a sneak peek into our upcoming track #Jatti by @ajaytarikka Releasing on the 16th of July 2020🥰 Witness a love story bound to leave you speechless❤...'' Check out the post shared by the official channel of Roots Music:

