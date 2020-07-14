Santosh Juvekar Reveals His Latest Marathi Film Will Have A Digital Release

Santosh Juvekar has delivered several memorable performances throughout his acting career. His recently released Bhonsle went on to gain widespread attention. Santosh Juvekar has now announced the digital release of his upcoming Marathi film, 36 Gunn. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Santosh Juvekar announces his upcoming digital release

Santosh Juvekar's 36 Gunn is one of the highly anticipated projects that will feature the actor in the lead role. The upcoming film will also feature Paruliyaa. Santosh Juvekar recently took to Instagram and shared the exciting news with his fans. The actor shared a picture that features him and his co-star Paruliyaa from the picture 36 Gunn. The actor informed that his upcoming movie will soon be scheduled to release on the digital platform.

In the picture shared by Santosh Juvekar, the actor can be seen looking at Paruliyaa's character as the camera is focused on Paruliyaa. Santosh Juvekar accompanied the picture with a caption. He wrote, ''Next....... #36goon Coming #soon..... आपल्या घरात बसून बघा घरातली गोष्ट.....जे तुमचं तेच आमचं. #film #actor #life #love #story #family @samitkakkad @kolihrishikesh_official @paruliyaa @prasad_bhende @mixwithrohit'' Have a look:

36 Gunn featuring Santosh Juvekar and Paruliyaa will be produced under the banner names, Samit Kakkad Films and The Production Headquarters Ltd. The film is directed by Samit Kakkad. The director's upcoming movie is highly anticipated. Santosh Juvekar, however, is yet to announce the digital platform the film would be released on.

Santosh Juvekar was last seen in Bhonsle, which is directed by Devashish Makhija. The film released on June 26, 2020 on the digital platform, SonyLiv. The film that premiered at the 2018 Busan International Film Festival won several awards and accolades for its direction and screenplay.

The director Samit Kakkad has previously impressed fans with the movie titled Half Ticket, which also received widespread critical acclaim. The film, which released in the year 2016, features an ensemble cast including Bhalchandra Kadam aka Bhau Kadam, Shrikant Yadav, Priyanka Bose Kamat, Shubham More, among others, in key roles. The film bagged Ecumenical Jury Award.

