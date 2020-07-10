Rutuja Bagwe, Shubhankar Tawde, & Other Artists Demonstrate Their Mime Skills In OMT Play

The Coronavirus lockdown has brought the entertainment industry to a standstill. The government recently gave a green signal to resume the shooting of tv shows, films, and web series. However, theatres are still got given a green signal. In a recent digital theatre, several actors have showcased their mime skills including Rutuja Bagwe and Shubhankar Tawde. Here are all the others who performed Mime in the OMT play:

Actors who performed Mime in the OMT play

Sunil Barve, one of the prominent figures in the Marathi film industry, recently started a new initiative. The initiative is titled Online Mazha Theatre aka OMT. In the OMT platform, various kinds of plays would be held through zoom calls and the tickets for the Online Mazha Theatre are made available online. Various kinds of skills are showcased on the platform and one of the major skills that have been gaining widespread attention from the fans is the Mime skills.

Rutuja Bagwe, who is known for her roles in Eka Lagnachi Tisari Ghost and Tu Mazha Sangati, also performed the mime. The actor gracefully performed a mime on the Online Mazha Theatre and she shared the same on Instagram. The clip of the actor has been gaining widespread attention and has bagged 5k views on Instagram. She accompanied the post with a caption where she shared about learning the new art form. She wrote, ''Learned a new form of art MIME ❤️ Yesterday I performed mime at #OMT

This wouldn't have been possible without you. @vipulkale20 ❤️....''

ALSO READ | Mrunmayee Deshpande's 'Manache Shlok' Becomes First Film To Complete Shoot Post Lockdown

ALSO READ | Tejas Barve Shares His Experience On Resuming 'Mrs Mukhyamantri' Shoot; Read Details

Shubhankar Tawde, who is known for his performance in Kaagar, also demonstrated the skill. The actor also elaborated on the art of mime. He wrote, ''A lot can be said without uttering a single word. This art form has always been closest to my heart, as it opened up a very different world of theatre for me. And I cannot thank you enough @tejasmmalap @imkrsp_mime_official @eyeofmime @samdon0206 for introducing me to this world. And guiding me throughout the journey. #mime #omt #gheuntaak #theatre''. Check out the post:

ALSO READ | Marathi Play Titled 'Mogra', Directed By Hrishikesh Joshi, To Be Out On July 12

Aroh Welankar, who is known for his performance in Ghantaa and Rege, was also a part of the play. The actor gave his fans a glimpse of his very first performance at the Online Mazha Theatre. Have a look at his post:

Various other actors from the Marathi film industry have extended their support for the initiative by Sunil Barve. Gauri Nalawade, Sankarshan Karhade, and other actors have also been a part of the initiate by Sunil Barve. Have a look:

ALSO READ | Vaibhav Tatwawaadi Shares A Memorable Throwback Pic From 'Tuza Maza Jamena'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.