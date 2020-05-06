Amala Paul Parties At Home To Celebrate Brother's Birthday, Leaves Mom Scandalised; Watch

Amala Paul is one of the most popular actors of South India and is also one of the most active celebrities on social media. She recently took to her Instagram to share a video in which she is seen partying at home. Her party was to celebrate her brother’s birthday. The actor also mentioned that her wild partying left her mother scandalised.

Also Read | Amala Paul Reads Osho; Reflects On The Nature Of Relationship Between Men And Women

Amala Paul is spending the time in quarantine with her family in Kerala. Her brother Abhijit Paul turned a year older recently on May 5, 2020. To celebrate her brother’s birthday, the south Indian actor transformed her house into a dance floor and blasted some dancing tunes on her television. She took to her Instagram to share a video in which she is seen dancing wearing a face mask. The video was shot by her mother.

Also Read | Amala Paul's Positive Post About Self-love & Fresh Start Is Just What You Need To Move On

See the video here

Amala Paul revealed this in the caption and also said that her mom is scandalised because of her party at home. Along with the video, Amala Paul also shared a caption in which she wished her brother a happy birthday. She referred to her party as socially distant, mask-wearing party. She also referred to her party as quarantine party at the end of her caption. In the video, she is seen wearing a mask and an off-shoulder playsuit.

Also Read | Amala Paul Denies Getting Married, Talks About Wedding Pictures That Went Viral; Read Here

Amala Paul’s brother Abhijit Paul also took to his Instagram to reveal that he is not with his family currently. He shared an adorable picture with his mother and sister Amala Paul along with a heartfelt caption. Amala Paul’s family looked beautiful in the candid picture shared by her brother Abhijit Paul.

Also Read | Amala Paul Ecstatic After Unexpected Showers Hit Her Hometown In Kerala, Watch Video

Amala Paul is spending her lockdown with her mother in her Kerala house. The actor lost her father in January. On the work front, she is all set to feature in an upcoming action film Adho Andha Paravai Pola. According to several media reports, she is also expected to play a pivotal role in Tamil film Cadaver, a Malayalam film Aadujeevitham and the Telugu remake of Lust Stories.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.