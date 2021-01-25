Sunny Kaushal Releases New Bhangra Dance Routine On 'Brown Munde'; Watch

Actor Sunny Kaushal recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a bhangra routine. The actor had been teasing the video for the same for quite some time. He revealed on his social media profile that the full video is now available to watch in which he is seen shaking a leg alongside a professional dancer, Sahaj Singh Chahal.

Sunny Kaushal releases new bhangra routine

In the post, Sunny Kaushal mentioned that he is seen grooving to the tunes of the song Brown Munde by AP Dhillon. The actor also thanked the choreographer for the dance video and captioned the post as, “SahajXSunny Brown Munde. Full video is up!! Put on my dancing shoes after almost a year.. Hope you guys enjoy it!! Thanks @i.sahaj for reaching out to me for this and the amazing choreography...” Check out the video of Sunny Kaushal dancing to AP Dhillon’s song alongside Sahaj Singh Chalal below.

Sunny Kaushal's Instagram

Netizens to Sunny Kaushal's dance videos

As soon as the dance video post went up on social media, fans of the actor flocked to leave their comments and reactions on the post. Along with numerous fans, a number of friends of the actor also "liked" the video. Numerous other friends of Sunny also shared the video on their Instagram profiles. Other than that, several other people showered the duo with much love and warm regards and left heart and kiss emoticons. Check out some of the fan comments on the video post below.

Many other fans of the duo were amazed at how well they performed the dance routine and wrote in the comments that they were impressed by the actor’s performance. Several others complimented how adorable he looked in the recent post. Check out some of the fan comments on the video post below.

Several fans could not get over how apt the song was and how adorable Sunny looked during the performance. Many other fans also sent blessings to the actor and wished them good health. Check out some of the fan comments on the video post below.

Sunny Kaushal's movies

Sunny Kaushal has been seen in several short films throughout his career. The actor shot to fame after his appearance in The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye, which released on Amazon Prime in 2020. He has also been seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold, Bhangra Paa Le and The Embrace.

