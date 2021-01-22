Monalisa Greets Her Fans Good Morning With Stunning Pics; Calls Them 'Beautiful Souls'

On January 22, 2021, television actor Monalisa took to her official Instagram handle and wished her fans and followers ‘good morning’ by sharing several pictures featuring herself. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a light blue nightgown. The actor flaunted her bright smile while posing on the bed. Sharing the picture, she called her fans and followers ‘beautiful souls’. Have a look at her latest pictures.

Monalisa wishes her fans 'Good Morning'

In the picture, Monalisa can be seen wearing a light blue coloured nightgown and a white and grey coloured bandana on her head. She flaunted her bright smile and wore no make-up in the pictures. She kept her straight hair loose. In her second and third pictures, she can be seen lying upside-down on her bed as she posed for the camera. While sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Good Morning Beautiful Souls” with a pair of red hearts.

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, many of her fans complimented the actor and flooded the comments section with positivity. A fan commented, “Good morning cutie” with several kissing face emoticons. Another one called her ‘gorgeous’ and wished her good morning while also dropping a shining star emoticon. A user commented, “Queenieeee” with several red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons. Another one wrote, “Love you lots my fairyangel” with red hearts and kissing face emoticons.

Monalisa's photos

Monalisa is an active social media user and often treats her fans with snippets from her personal and professional life. In her another recent post, she can be seen posing on a balcony flaunting her toned body. She wore a beige coloured crop top and a polka dot mini skirt. She kept her straight hair loose while pinning a few strands from the front. Monalisa wore minimal make-up and long funky earrings. The place tagged in the post is Aussie Chalet. She captioned the post as, “What Makes You Different… Makes You Beautiful ‘#nature’, ‘#love’”.

Several fans complimented the beauty and dropped red hearts. A fan commented, “Look soo beautiful”. Another one wrote, “You’re looking like a doll” with a flower emoticon. A user commented, “My prettiest girl” with several kissing face emoticons.

