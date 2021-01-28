Here's All You Need To Know About Monalisa's Weight Loss Journey & Physical Transformation

Monalisa of Nazar fame made headlines back in early 2020 after she shed a lot of weight and her transformation became a talking point amongst her fans on social media. The actor had spoken about her weight loss journey on various platforms. She also talked about the reason behind what pushed her and how she did it. Read along to know more about her transformation.

Monalisa and her physical transformation

The actor made it to the cover of the FHM magazine last year in January 2020. She flaunted her toned body in an embellished black and gold strappy dress for the cover photo and also opened up about her weight loss in the interview with the magazine. The actor revealed how she doesn’t follow a strict diet and doesn’t aim to be size-zero but it is self-love and the compliments that she gets when people see her looking more toned that drive her to work on her body.

She shared that her secret for a fit body is a healthy diet followed by an intense workout routine. She added that fitness for her means eating right and exercising regularly with a few cheat days to keep her going. The actor even got her clicked in a two-piece swimsuit for the magazine’s shoot and mentioned that this was the fittest she has ever been.

The actor had gained a few kgs post her surgery in November 2019 and decided to get back in shape post her recovery. Her husband, Vikrant Singh is also her fitness partner and equally serious about keeping himself fit and his body in shape. Monalisa stated that his company and zeal also help in motivating her.

She also shared that she has to shoot almost every day as she is constantly a part of TV shows. Her busy filming schedules make it difficult for her to spend a lot of time in the gym but the actor added that she still makes it a point to fit in as much exercise as possible. She also talked about sticking to healthy food whenever it is possible.

