Monalisa Shares Picture With Her 'strength'; Says 'Together We Are An Ocean'

Monalisa recently took to Instagram to share a picture with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. In the picture, Vikrant is seen posing sitting on a wooden stool while Monalisa stands next to him. The actor is seen donning the denim on denim look with blue shorts and a blue denim jacket. Her blue shorts are complimented with white lace border and her denim jacket is paired with a blue bralette.

Monalisa kept her look simple and opted for minimal makeup. She balanced her outfit with an open hair look. Vikrant Singh Rajpoot opted for a similar look as his wife. He also donned a denim-on-denim look with a white t-shirt and denim jacket. His look was completed with white moccasins. Monalisa also wrote a beautiful caption. Monalisa's fans were all hearts for her picture with her husband. They showered love by dropping several heart and fire emoticons in the comment section. Her caption read, “Individually , We Are One Drop .. Together We Are An Ocean... #togetherness #love #strength #happiness" (sic). Take a look at Monalisa’s Instagram post:

Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot's marriage

Monalisa gained major recognition after she entered the reality show Bigg Boss 10. Interestingly, she got married to Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the show. She got married according to Hindu rituals. The festivities included a Haldi ceremony, followed by a sangeet and finally the wedding. Her co-contestants were divided into the ladkiwale and ladkewale. It was alleged that Monalisa and Vikrant's wedding was just a publicity stunt for TRP's.

However, in a previous interview with Hindustan Times, Monalisa had said that it is painful for her to see that people think her marriage with Vikrant Singh Rajpoot is fake. She added that for any girl, marriage is a big thing. Monalisa further mentioned that she was planning to get married to Vikrant for a long time but it didn’t happen as things were just not falling in place. Before getting married, Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot have worked together in many films and also dated for several years. Monalisa is often seen posting pictures with her husband as they travel together or spend time at home.

