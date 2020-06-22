Monalisa Loves To Get Dressed In Red And Here's Proof; See Pictures

Antara Biswas, commonly known as Monalisa, is widely known for her works in Bhojpuri cinema. Apart from having a successful acting career, she is also quite active on social media. Going through Monalisa’s Insta feed, one can see that the actor is in love with the colour red. Here are some of her best photos in red outfits:

Monalisa loves to get dressed in red

Monalisa is seen posing in a red colour body-fit, off-shoulder, turtleneck, tube dress. She has worn maroon heels and has applied red colour nail-paint. Monalisa has tied her wavy hair at the back, giving them a puffy and messy look. Monalisa has applied nude makeup.

Also Read | 'Nazar' Producer Gul Khan Reveals Reason Behind Monalisa Starrer Going Off-air

Monalisa is seen wearing a red colour sleeveless deep-V neck dress, with small white colour polka dots printed all over it. She has worn long red colour earrings and has left her straight hair open, giving them a side partition. Monalisa’s picture is sunkissed and has applied nude makeup.

Also Read | Bhojpuri Actor Monalisa Not Open To Nudity In Movies, Says 'she Has Her Own Inhibitions'

Monalisa is seen posing wearing a red and black colour saree. She has worn a red colour shimmery sleeveless and deep V-neck blouse. Her saree is black shimmery, with red colour embroidery all over it. Her saree has a thick red colour border. The actor has worn red colour bangles and long oxidised earrings. She has applied black nail-paint and has tied her wavy hair in a retro-style bun, at the back of her head. Monalisa has applied nude makeup.

Also Read | 'BB 10' Fame Monalisa Upset Over Reports On Live-in Relationship Rumours Before Marriage

Monalisa is seen wearing a red colour three-piece suite. She has won a white t-shirt tucked inside red pants and has worn a red blazer on top. Monalisa has worn white colour shoes and applied a nude shade of nail paint. She has tied her wavy hair in a ponytail at the back of her head. Monalisa has applied nude makeup.

Monalisa is seen posing in a red saree. She has worn a sleeve-less deep V-neck blouse. She has worn a red colour saree with a golden border. She has left her straight hair open, giving them a centre partition, and has also worn a red bindi. Monalisa has applied nude makeup.

Also Read | Monalisa Pulls Off Kareena Kapoor Khan's Character Poo Like A Pro; Watch Hilarious Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.